ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House said on Thursday that it was "deeply troubled" by reports that fighting continued in eastern Ukraine in spite of a cease-fire agreement signed last week.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said Moscow and other parties to the Minsk agreement need to abide by all their commitments.

"What was agreed to last week was not a shopping list," Schultz told reporters.

