WASHINGTON The World Bank said on Thursday it would provide Ukraine with up to $2 billion in support in 2015, with assistance focused on aiding the poor, supporting reforms and fighting corruption.

The World Bank said the financing would be part of a package from the international community. "It is vital that Ukraine undertakes comprehensive reforms quickly," World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)