KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday he was heartened by "unprecedented support" he had received during a visit to the United States and denounced Russia for rejecting proposals to resolve the crisis over Crimea.

"Unfortunately, Russia refuses to consider any plans," he told reporters on arrival at Kiev's international airport.

"All they believe in is bringing up tanks and troops, weaponry and soldiers to the Ukrainian-Russian border and strengthening their military presence in Crimea."

Asked about the prospect of U.S. and other international aid for the Ukrainian armed forces, he said: "Ukraine, like the whole world, is only considering how to resolve this crisis by peaceful means.

"The civilized world is taking every measure possible to give technical help to the Ukrainian armed forces. But it must be clearly understood that this now is the responsibility exclusively of the Ukrainian army and Ukrainian state."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Balmforth)