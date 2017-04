KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday the average hryvnia rate of 21.7 to the dollar and the 26 percent inflation forecast foreseen in proposed budget amendments for 2015 were "too optimistic".

"Frankly I think this is too optimistic a scenario ... our forecasts aren't always achieved," he said in a live televised interview.

