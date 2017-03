KIEV Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk will return to Kiev from a visit to Italy on Saturday, a day earlier than planned, his office said.

"We are returning today because of the situation in the country," a spokeswoman for Yatseniuk told Reuters.

Yatseniuk had planned to attend the canonization ceremonies on Sunday for former Roman Catholic pontiffs John Paul II and John XXIII.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Christian Lowe)