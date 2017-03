WARSAW Poland's foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, said on Wednesday he would be travelling to Kiev soon at the request of the European Union's foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton.

Sikorski, who made the announcement on Twitter, did not say when he would be making the trip. The Ukrainian capital has been the scene of violent clashes between police and opposition protesters that have killed dozens of people.

