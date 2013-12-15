U.S. Senator John McCain (L) and Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko greet each other during their meeting in Kiev December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrii Skakodub/Pool

KIEV Senator John Mccain told thousands of Ukrainian protesters camped on Kiev's main square on Sunday that Ukraine's destiny lay in Europe and that it would Europe better.

"Ukraine will make Europe better and Europe will make Ukraine better," he said to crowds protesting against President Viktor Yanukovich's U-turn in trade policy away from Europe towards Russia.

"We are here to support your just cause, the sovereign right of Ukraine to determine its own destiny freely and independently. And the destiny you seek lies in Europe," McCain, a leading Republican voice on U.S. foreign policy.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Richard Balmforth)