MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would wait until Ukraine forms a new government before fully implementing a $15 billion bailout deal for Kiev, but repeated a promise to honor the agreement in full.

A day after Ukraine's prime minister resigned, the move could give Russia leverage over Kiev as it struggles with an upheaval brought on by a decision to ditch landmark agreements with the European Union.

