Belgian entrepreneur invites you to scuba dive to dinner
BRUSSELS Pulling on their scuba gear and flippers at a swimming pool in Brussels, Nicolas Mouchart and his wife Florence are not just going diving - they're going out for dinner.
ODESSA, UKRAINE - A Ukrainian couple welcomed five new additions to their family last week with the birth of quintuplets, three boys and two girls.
Assisted by eight doctors and nurses, Oksana Kobeletska, 37, delivered the quintuplets on June 24. She and her husband already have a three-year-old daughter.
"I can't even imagine right now how it is going to be, to raise so many children at once," she said.
The couple named their newborns Denis, Dariya, Vladislav, Oleksandra and David. The infants will be discharged from hospital when they weigh more than two kilos (4.4 lbs.)
HAVANA A fantastical blue bird emerges from leaves in the latest work by Manuel Mendive, considered Cuba's top living artist. But this isn't a framed canvas, it's a painting on a dress, for the exhibit "Fashion Art Havana" that opened on Tuesday.
SYDNEY Starting over the snow in Antarctica and ending next to the sands of Sydney, an American shipbroker won seven marathons in seven continents over seven days to claim the World Marathon Challenge.