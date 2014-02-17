KIEV Ukraine expects to receive $2 billion from the Russian purchase of Ukraine's eurobonds on Wednesday, a source in the Ukrainian government said on Monday.

Earlier in the day Russia said it would buy $2 billion of Ukrainian eurobonds this week, in a move that may bolster Ukraine's president and the country's struggling currency.

"The money should be in the country on Wednesday," the source said.

Also on Monday, the Irish stock exchange said in a statement that it approved a $1.98 billion increase in the value of Ukraine's listed 5 percent 2015 note.

The disbursement of the funds should help Ukraine's hryvnia, which has been under pressure since anti-government protests began three months ago.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)