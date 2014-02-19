PARIS France and Poland called on the European Union to impose targeted sanctions on those responsible for the deadly violence in Ukraine as early as Thursday.

"The president condemned the unacceptable police violence and called for its immediate end," French President Francois Hollande's office said in a statement after 25 people were killed on Tuesday.

"He agreed with (Poland's Prime Minister) Tusk on the need for quick and targeted sanctions against those responsible for these acts."

Hollande called on the EU to make preparations so that sanctions could be imposed at a meeting of foreign ministers set for Thursday.

(The story corrects Tusk's title in third paragraph)

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John)