BRUSSELS The European Union urged Ukraine to reform its judicial system on Wednesday after former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko lost her appeal against an abuse of office conviction and another leading opposition figure was jailed earlier this month.

"We stress the importance for the Ukrainian authorities to take concrete steps to address the systemic problems of the judiciary," Mann said.

"These should also redress the effects of selective justice, including in the cases of Mrs. Tymoshenko, Mr. Lutsenko and others, and prevent such failures from occurring again," he said referring to Yuri Lutsenko, who was sentenced to two years in prison on Aug 17.

(Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Jon Boyle)