WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Pentagon said on Wednesday he was inclined to recommend arming Ukraine should he be confirmed by the Senate as defense secretary, saying: "We need to support the Ukrainians in defending themselves."

"I incline in the direction of providing them with arms, including, to get to what I'm sure your question is, lethal arms," Carter said at his confirmation hearing.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott)