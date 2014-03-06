PARIS International police agency Interpol said on Thursday it was reviewing a request by Ukrainian authorities for it to issue a so-called "red notice" for the arrest of Viktor Yanukovich, who was ousted as its president.

"A request by Ukrainian authorities for an Interpol Red Notice, or international wanted persons alert, for the arrest of Viktor Yanukovich on charges including abuse of power and murder has been received," the France-based agency said in a statement.

The request was received on March 5, it said, without giving any other details.

Yanukovich, a Russian ally, was ousted on February 22 after months of protests in Kiev over his decision to pull Ukraine out of a trade deal with the European Union under Russian pressure.

The former president appeared in southern Russia on February 28 where he has taken refuge since fleeing Ukraine.

Interpol uses red notices to inform its 190 member countries that an arrest warrant has been issued for an individual by a judicial authority. The notice seeks the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action.

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John)