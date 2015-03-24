Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko attends a meeting to report on the work done during the first 100 days of the Ukrainian government in Kiev, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON Ukraine expects to start discussions with an ad hoc creditor committee by Monday or Tuesday next week, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Tuesday.

"I think some form of ad hoc creditor committee should be formed in the next few days..(we expect to) start discussions by Monday and Tuesday next week. Time is of essence," she said.

Yaresko also said Ukraine did not intend to "play favorites" with any one group of creditors. She was answering a question about the possibility of special treatment for Russia which holds $3 billion worth of bonds.

State-run Ukreximbank needs to make a $750 million payment on a maturing bond on April 27 2015 and Yaresko signaled this payment was unlikely to be made.

"It would be nonsense to make that payment, then talk to creditors..It doesn't fit in psychologically, doesn't fit in with my balance of payments problem to pay that(bond) in full," Yaresko said.

