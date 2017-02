Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko reacts at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko shakes hands with Ukrainian former Prime Minister and leader of Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party Yulia Tymoshenko at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko talks to the media at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko vowed on Wednesday to fight for the release of other Ukrainians in Russian custody following her arrival in Kiev from Russia as a result of a prisoner exchange.

"I will do everything possible in order that every person sitting in captivity be free," she told a scrum of journalists at Kiev's Boryspil airport.

(Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)