COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. United Launch Alliance said on Wednesday its Atlas 5 rocket will need to be repaired before flights resume following an early engine shutdown on its last mission.

“There will be corrective action," Tory Bruno, chief executive of the joint venture by Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co,told Reuters in an interview at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“I’m still confident that we’re going to get all the missions off within a year, but there’s going to be a little shuffling around,” Bruno said.

ULA currently holds a monopoly on launching U.S. military and national security payloads.

The company’s next launch of a military communications satellite, MUOS-5, originally slated for May 5, has been delayed indefinitely, pending resolution of a problem that shut down an Atlas rocket first-stage engine 5.5 seconds early during its last flight on March 22, ULA said.

The rocket’s second stage compensated for the shortfall, successfully delivering an Orbital ATK cargo ship into orbit for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The capsule later reached the International Space Station without incident.

ULA launched an immediate investigation into the premature engine shutdown. “Anytime anything happens on a rocket that’s not expected, we grind it to dust,” Bruno said.

The problem involves the system that delivers kerosene fuel to the rocket’s Russian-made RD-180 first-stage engine. Bruno said he expects to know within the next few days which components are suspect.

Engineers have not found anything in the processing of the rocket for that launch on March 22 that was different from any previously flown, Bruno added.

“We have a very good idea (of what the problem is), but we’re not quite done isolating it,” Bruno said. "I think in the next few days we should be able to say which components ... we’re actually focused on."

