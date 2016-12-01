Oil prices dip as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Oil prices dipped on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut supplies to prop up the market.
U.S. ULTRA LOW SULFUR DIESEL (ULSD) FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, RISE 5 PERCENT TO $1.6575, THE HIGHEST SINCE AUG. 2015
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.