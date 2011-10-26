Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
TAIPEI Taiwan's UMC (2303.TW), the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected net profit of T$1.95 billion ($64.75 million) in the third quarter, and expected a narrowing revenue decline in the fourth quarter.
UMC (UMC.N) was expected to earn an average net profit of T$1.52 billion, according to 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The figure was the worse quarterly profit since the second quarter in 2009. UMC posted net profit of T$8.72 billion in the same quarter a year ago and T$3.19 billion in the second quarter.
($1 = 30.117 Taiwan Dollars)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.