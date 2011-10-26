TAIPEI Taiwan's UMC (2303.TW), the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected net profit of T$1.95 billion ($64.75 million) in the third quarter, and expected a narrowing revenue decline in the fourth quarter.

UMC (UMC.N) was expected to earn an average net profit of T$1.52 billion, according to 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The figure was the worse quarterly profit since the second quarter in 2009. UMC posted net profit of T$8.72 billion in the same quarter a year ago and T$3.19 billion in the second quarter.

($1 = 30.117 Taiwan Dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)