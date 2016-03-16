Dancers from around the world show off at Irish Dancing Championships
DUBLIN Dancers from around the world will stomp the floorboards and leap into the air as they show off their best moves at Dublin's World Irish Dancing Championships this week.
UNITED NATIONS - Hollywood actress Ashley Judd has been appointed a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA).
In a press conference, the “Divergent” and “Double Jeopardy” actress said she was honoured to be an advocate for women's rights.
"I have the complete and loving support of my community and my friends, some of whom are here today," she said.
"And in my capacity, I think my first responsibility is to continue to learn about the reality of girls worldwide, of whom there are about 500 million in developing economies."
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip fed an elephant bananas on Tuesday to the apparent delight of the herd.