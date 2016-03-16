UNITED NATIONS - Hollywood actress Ashley Judd has been appointed a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA).

In a press conference, the “Divergent” and “Double Jeopardy” actress said she was honoured to be an advocate for women's rights.

"I have the complete and loving support of my community and my friends, some of whom are here today," she said.

"And in my capacity, I think my first responsibility is to continue to learn about the reality of girls worldwide, of whom there are about 500 million in developing economies."