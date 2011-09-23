UNITED NATIONS Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Israelis to "come to peace" on Friday after he submitted a formal request for the United Nations to recognize Palestinian statehood.

"I say to the Israelis, come to peace," Abbas said in the text of remarks prepared for the U.N. General Assembly.

Abbas said the Palestinians would continue peaceful, popular resistance to Israeli occupation and warned that Jewish settlement construction threatens both to destroy the two-state solution and the survival of his fledgling government, the Palestinian Authority.

