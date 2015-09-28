President Xi Jinping of China addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS China will contribute 8,000 troops for a United Nations peacekeeping standby force, China's President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, a move that could make it one of the largest players in U.N. peacekeeping efforts.

Xi's pledge comes as China is trying to show it is a responsible international player amid concern over its growing military might and territorial disputes in the Asia-Pacific region.

During a state visit to Washington on Friday, Xi agreed with U.S. President Barack Obama that both countries would increase their "robust" peacekeeping commitments.

They are among some 50 world leaders, more than a third from Europe, who are set to pledge thousands of troops and police, equipment or training for U.N. peacekeeping missions during a U.N. summit later on Monday that will be chaired by Obama.

"China will join the new U.N. peacekeeping capability readiness system, and has thus decided to lead in setting up a permanent peacekeeping police squad and build a peacekeeping standby force of 8,000 troops," Xi said.

He also said China would provide $100 million in military assistance to the African Union in the next five years to support the establishment of an African standby force and to boost its capacity for crisis response.

He did not give further details.

The U.S. military told dozens of U.N. ambassadors and military advisors in New York in July that the U.N. needed rapid response forces, equipment and training.

The United States pays more than 28 percent of the $8.2 billion U.N. peacekeeping budget, but Beijing says that it contributes more personnel to peacekeeping missions than each of the other four permanent members of the U.N. Security Council: the United States, Russia, France and the United Kingdom.

China now provides around 3,000 of the more than 106,500 U.N. troops, police and advisers deployed by all countries, according to August data from the U.N. website, making it the ninth biggest contributor of peacekeeping personnel.

Its largest contingent is in South Sudan, where it is has played a growing diplomatic role and is a major investor in the oil industry.

Experts have noted that China's expanding peacekeeping role in recent years parallels its desire to expand its military's capabilities farther abroad and could provide valuable logistical and operational experience.

Xi tried to allay concerns that his country's growing influence was a threat.

"We are committed to peaceful development. No matter how the international landscape may evolve and how strong China may become, China will never pursue hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence," Xi said.

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)