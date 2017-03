Francois Hollande, President of France addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK French President Francois Hollande said on Monday he would work with Russia and Iran to end the conflict in Syria, but that Tehran and Moscow needed to realize that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could not be part of a political transition.

"Russia, Iran say they want to be more involved in a political solution. We need work with these countries, tell them that solution, transition must happen, but without Bashar al-Assad," Hollande told reporters.

