NEW YORK Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday he hopes scheduled talks with Argentina over two bombings of Jewish targets in Buenos Aires in the 1990s will lead to better ties.

Argentina announced on Tuesday that the countries' foreign ministers will meet in New York to discuss the attacks, in which Iran is alleged to have played a role. Iran has denied any participation in the bombings.

There were "misunderstandings" in Iran's ties with Argentina due to the "interference and the meddling of others," Ahmadinejad told a news conference in New York. "I am hopeful that the dialogue of the two foreign ministers can lay the foundations ... to realize this goal" of better relations.

