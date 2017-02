UNITED NATIONS Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said on Thursday that the disagreement over Iran's nuclear program has reached "a new, crucial stage," and urged a diplomatic solution.

"The Iranian nuclear issue has reached a new, crucial stage," Yang said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly. "The relevant parties should remain committed to a diplomatic solution and begin a new round of dialogue as soon as possible."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Stacey Joyce)