UNITED NATIONS Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Thursday accused the United States of using the September 11, 2001 attacks as a pretext to launch wars on Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ahmadinejad, in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly that prompted a walk-out by U.S. and other western diplomats, called the September 11 attacks "mysterious" and said the United States and its allies "view Zionism as a sacred notion and ideology."

"By using their imperialistic media network which is under the influence of colonialism they threaten anyone who questions the Holocaust and the September 11 event with sanctions and military actions," he said.

