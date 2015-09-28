U.S. President Barack Obama addressed a range of global topics in a speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly on Monday, including the war in Syria, where he said the United States was willing to work with Iran and Russia to end the conflict.

The following is a selection of quotes from the speech:

SYRIA

"We see an erosion of the democratic principles and human rights ... information is strictly controlled, the space for civil society restricted. We're told that such retrenchment is required to beat back disorder, that it's the only way stamp out terrorism or prevent foreign meddling. In accordance with this logic, we should support tyrants like Bashar al-Assad, who drops barrel bombs to massacre innocent children because the alternative is surely worse."

"When a dictator slaughters tens of thousands of his own people, that is not just a matter of one nation's internal affairs."

"There is no room for accommodating an apocalyptic cult like ISIL (Islamic State) and the United States makes no apology for using our military as part of a broad coalition to go after it."

"We have demonstrated over more than a decade of relentless pursuit of al Qaeda, we will not be outlasted by extremists. But while military power is necessary, it is not sufficient to resolve the situation in Syria. Lasting stability can only take hold when the people of Syria forge an agreement to live together peacefully.

"The United States is prepared to work with any nation, including Russia and Iran, to resolve the conflict. But we must recognize that there cannot be, after so much bloodshed, so much carnage, a return to the pre-war status quo."

"Realism dictates that compromise will be required to end the fighting and ultimately stamp out ISIL. But realism also requires a managed transition away from Assad and to a new leader and an inclusive government that recognizes there must be an end to this chaos so the Syrian people can begin to rebuild."

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL WITH SIX WORLD POWERS

"If this deal is fully implemented, the prohibition on nuclear weapons is strengthened, a potential war is averted, our world is safer. That is the strength of the international system when it works the way it should."

UKRAINE and RUSSIA

"We cannot stand by when the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a nation is flagrantly violated. If it happens without consequences in Ukraine, it can happen to any nation here today. That's the basis of the sanctions that the United States and our partners impose on Russia, it's not a desire to return to a cold war."

CLAIMS BY CHINA AND OTHERS ON SOUTH CHINA SEA

"In the South China Sea, the United States makes no claim on territory there, we don't adjudicate claims, but like every nation here, we have an interest in upholding the basic principles of freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and in resolving disputes through international law, not the law of force."

CUBA EMBARGO AND RESTORED U.S. DIPLOMATIC TIES

"As these contacts yield progress I'm confident our Congress will inevitably lift an embargo that should not be in place anymore."

LIBYA AFTER GADDAFI

"Even as we helped the Libyan people bring an end to the reign of a tyrant, our coalition could have and should done more to fill a vacuum left behind. We're grateful to the United Nations for its efforts to forge a unity government.

"We will help any legitimate Libyan government as it works to bring the country together, but we also have to recognize that we must work more effectively in the future as an international community to build capacity for states that are in distress before they collapse."

