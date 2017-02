UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council will meet on Monday to discuss the Palestinian application for membership in the United Nations, Lebanon's U.N. ambassador said.

"I circulated the letter (Palestinian application) to all members of the Security Council and I called for consultations in light of this letter on Monday at 3 in the afternoon (1900 GMT)," Ambassador Nawaf Salam told reporters on Friday.

