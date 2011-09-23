UNITED NATIONS U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday the "Quartet" of Middle East peace mediators had set out a concrete proposal for resuming talks between Israel and the Palestinians and urged them to seize the opportunity to negotiate.

"The United States is very pleased that the Quartet was able to issue a statement today with a concrete and detailed proposal to begin a negotiation between the Israelis and the Palestinians without delay or pre-condition," Clinton told reporters.

"The Quartet proposal represents the firm conviction of the international community that a just and lasting peace can only come through communications between the parties."

(reporting by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Will Dunham)