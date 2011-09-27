UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal urged the United Nations on Monday to accept the Palestinians' request for full membership in the world body and to recognize it as an independent state.

"As a result of the continued Israeli intransigence and disruption of the peace process, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls upon all member states of the United Nations to state of Palestine on the border of June 4, 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to grant it full membership of the United Nations," Faisal said.

The Saudi foreign minister did not appear in person to give his speech. His statement was issued in written form at the end of Monday's speeches at the annual U.N. General Assembly session in New York.

Faisal's comments will add to the pressure on Washington, which has vowed to veto the Palestinian U.N. membership application that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday.

The U.N. Security Council will meet on Wednesday to hand the issue to a committee that will review and assess the Palestinian application. Abbas has said he wants the council to make a decision within weeks, but Western diplomats say that the process could take much longer.

On the topic of the Arab Spring pro-democracy movements across the Middle East and North Africa, Faisal reiterated the kingdom's "condemnation of military operations against the defenseless people in sisterly Syria."

He also called on "all parties in brotherly Yemen to clearly announce their full commitment to implement the peaceful transition to power as stipulated in the Gulf initiative in order to swiftly end the serious Yemeni crisis."

