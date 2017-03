Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu of Turkey addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should not be part of any transition process in war-torn Syria.

"Assad is the main responsible person for the Syria crisis. He has committed crimes against humanity. A transitional process is needed in Syria without Assad and those groups involved in crimes," Davutoglu told a news conference.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Michelle Nichols)