Russia's acknowledgement that a political transition is needed in war-torn Syria "is a start," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told MSNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

Syrian President "Bahar al Assad, clearly, is the root cause of this crisis," Earnest also told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program in New York, where world leaders are gathered for the United Nations General Assembly.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)