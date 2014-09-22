U.S. President Barack Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi while attending the United Nations General Assembly this week, the White House said on Monday.

It will be Obama's first face-to-face meeting with al-Abadi since the Iraqi took over as prime minister this past summer and began forming a more inclusive government that Washington hopes will counter the threat of the Islamic State group.

Also while in New York, Obama will hold meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al Sisi.

On Oct. 1 in Washington, Obama with sit down for White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)