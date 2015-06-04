The NCAA alleges the University of North Carolina committed serious academic fraud violations between 2002 and 2011, including a lack of institutional control over staff members who arranged improper benefits for student-athletes.

In some cases, the special arrangements helped ensure the academic eligibility of athletes who were at risk of losing it, particularly in football and men's and women's basketball, according to the 59-page notice of allegations released by the university on Thursday.

The Chapel Hill school received the notice from the National Collegiate Athletic Association last month and has until Aug. 20 to respond.

"These are allegations, these aren't conclusions," the school's director of athletics, Bubba Cunningham, said in a teleconference with reporters.

The NCAA notice came eight months after an independent investigation by former federal prosecutor Kenneth Wainstein disclosed that more than 3,000 students at the university received credit for fake classes over an 18-year period.

Earlier this year, two former North Carolina athletes sued the NCAA and the university, accusing the NCAA of ignoring the cases of academic fraud.

Two of the NCAA allegations are related to impermissible benefits tied to academics. The notice also alleges that two members of the African and Afro-American Studies department refused to cooperate with the NCAA investigation. The no-show classes were tied to that department.

The NCAA notice said the general student body had access to the courses but that student-athletes received preferential access and were enrolled at a disproportionate rate.

The athletes "received other impermissible benefits not available to the general student body in connection with these courses," the NCAA said.

No one within the basketball or football program was named individually. The NCAA said the extra benefits allegedly provided to student-athletes were deemed to have "seriously undermined the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model."

A hearing before the NCAA Committee on Infractions will be scheduled at a later date.

Cunningham refused to speculate on what penalties the school might receive.

"The allegations are serious," he said. "Extra benefits, failure to cooperate, unethical conduct, lack of institutional control. It will take us some time to produce a response that is appropriate."

Cunningham said the school "has done everything possible to address the academic irregularities that ended in 2011 and prevent them from recurring."

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)