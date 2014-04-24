Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Under Armour Inc (UA.N) reported a 73 percent jump in first-quarter profit, driven by strong growth in sales of its athletic apparel and footwear.
Shares of the company, known for its HeatGear and ColdGear clothing, rose 5.7 percent to $57.5 in premarket trading.
Net income rose to $13.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $7.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 36 percent to $641.6 million.
(Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.