BERLIN German forklift truck maker Kion (KGX.DE) last month made a final offer for Japanese peer UniCarriers INCJPG.UL, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without citing the source of the information.

Kion, the world's biggest forklift-truck maker after Toyota Industries (6201.T), has mandated Goldman Sachs on the planned purchase, the newspaper said in a preview of an article to be published on Wednesday.

Kion could not be reached for comment.

Reuters reported in March that Kion and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) were in talks to buy UniCarriers for up to 100 billion yen ($833.89 million), citing a source familiar with the matter.

