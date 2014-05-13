AT&T's $85.4 billion deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
ROME The chief executive of Italy's top lender Unicredit (CRDI.MI) said on Tuesday it was hard to say how talks between Alitalia and Gulf-based airline Etihad would conclude.
"The discussions are still under way, it's difficult to say how they will end," Federico Ghizzoni, whose bank is one of Alitalia's main creditors, told a shareholder meeting in Rome.
"We need to see whether with a serious industrial plan, like the one by Etihad, it will be possible to revamp Alitalia."
Alitalia and its creditors are looking to finalize a proposal aimed at persuading Etihad to invest in the loss-making Italian carrier.
But talks have stalled on the restructuring of Alitalia's debt, with sources saying Etihad wants a big chunk of the Italian airline's debt to be forgiven.
TOKYO Japan's crisis-racked Toshiba Corp has offered shares in its memory chip unit to creditors as collateral to secure debt refinancing, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.
PARIS Engie has no plans to put in place a major transformative deal and has no interest in taking a minority stake in German grids and renewables group Innogy , Engie chief executive Isabelle Kocher said on Wednesday.