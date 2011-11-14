MILAN Italian bank UniCredit on Monday posted a third-quarter loss due to 9.6 billion euros of goodwill writedowns and announced plans to raise 7.5 billion euros to boost its capital base.

UniCredit said it would skip dividend payments on its 2011 financial results after a net loss of 10.6 billion euros in the three months to September.

Shares in Italy's biggest bank by assets were suspended from trading on Milan's stock exchange.

After the capital increase, to be launched in the first quarter of 2012, UniCredit aims to bring its Core Tier 1 ratio above 9 percent in 2012 under Basel III rules and targets a profit of 6.5 billion euros in 2015 under a new business plan.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)