Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is expected to launch a 5-billion euro ($7.1 billion) rights issue to meet tougher European capital rules early next year if market conditions stabilize, according to bankers circling the lender for mandates.

The plan is likely to win support from top shareholders including 5 percent-owner and Abu-Dhabi-backed International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), and Italian regional foundations controlling 8.66 percent, sources close to the talks said.

Recent Chinese investors controlling about 0.4 percent of the company are also expected to take up rights and increase their investment through the fundraising, the sources said.

Shareholders are likely to learn the size and details of the deal around the time of UniCredit's third-quarter results in mid-November, the sources said, along with information about the new business plan.

Bankers and analysts see the Bank of Italy imposing a rights issue to address, once and for all, concerns about UniCredit's capital buffer, as it did with Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) and others, several analysts said.

Financial advisers have yet to be appointed because UniCredit management continues to review "every option", three banking sources close to the talks added, which means execution of the transaction should slip into 2012.

UniCredit has to plug a 7.3-billion euro equity gap, which could fall significantly if it is allowed to count 3 billion euros of convertible notes as core capital.

Some foundation shareholders had opposed a capital increase to put pressure on former chief executive Alessandro Profumo. But the appointment of Federico Ghizzoni at the helm should ease political opposition from Italian investors, several analysts said.

Libyan sovereign investors owning 7.2 percent of the bank are unlikely to participate in a rights issue, analysts said, because of the fragile political position of the country.

DIVESTMENTS

The fresh capital could evaporate swiftly if UniCredit does not implement a plan to improve profitability and return on capital, analysts said.

A person familiar with the company said UniCredit was likely to replicate cost reduction and de-risking plans announced by French peers BNP (BNPP.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit-Agricole (CAGR.PA).

This would include scaling back its corporate finance business, offloading U.S. dollar-denominated debt portfolios and disposing of some selected non-core assets, the person said.

Selling Polish bank Pekao BAPE.WA, which has a $12.9 billion market cap, now seems to be off the table for UniCredit after the European Banking Authority this week revealed it had fallen short of its capital buffer requirements by less than expected by some analysts.

But dealmakers continue to explore ideas around Yapi Kredi Bankasi (YKBNK.IS) Turkey, which has a market capitalization of $8.5 billion, several bankers said.

A person close to the situation said, however, UniCredit would resist selling its 50 percent stake in Koc Financial Services, which owns 81.8 percent of Yapi Kredi, until it had no other option.

The other 50 percent is owned by Koc Holding (KCHOL.IS), an industrial and services conglomerate which, with a market cap of more than $9 billion, is one of Turkey's largest companies.

"The lack of a controlling stake would deter other banks from buying it (UniCredit's Yapi stake), but sovereign wealth funds might be more obvious buyers," said a banker who advises European financial services companies.

"They tend to be passive investors that rarely take controlling stakes."

A second investment banker focused on the Turkish market said Koc Holding was likely to be offered the chance to buy UniCredit out of Yapi Kredi before anyone else, if the Italian lender decided to exit.

All the parties declined to comment, or were not immediately available.

($1 = 0.705 Euros)

