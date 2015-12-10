The logo of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is pictured next a spire to St. Stephen's cathedral at a UniCredit unit Bank Austria branch office in Vienna, Austria, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

MILAN UniCredit hopes to wrap up the sale of its Ukrainian business early next year as Italy's biggest bank by assets presses ahead with a series of disposals, its CEO said.

In August UniCredit started three months of exclusive talks to sell Ukrsotsbank to ABH Holdings, part of Russia's Alfa Group.

"I confirm the exclusive talks with Alfa group ... we hope to close the deal at the start of next year," Federico Ghizzoni told reporters.

In an interview with a Polish daily on Thursday, Ghizzoni said the bank might hike the capital of its Ukrainian unit in 2016 if conditions for a sale were unfavorable.

UniCredit, a market leader in central and eastern Europe, has long flagged the sale of Ukrsotsbank, but the process has been held back by the crisis in Ukraine.

Asked about Russia, Ghizzoni said he was pleased with the lender's business there and did not intend to sell it.

The CEO, who confirmed the bank was not interested in acquisitions and was focused more on selling assets, said the deal to merge its Pioneer asset management business with that of Santander would be completed in the second quarter next year.

He also said a decision on whether to restructure or sell its retail business in Austria would be taken very soon.

UniCredit's recent business plan included job cuts and efficiency moves but no capital increase, as the bank moves to shore up core capital which stood at around 10.5 percent at the end of September.

"We are comfortable with our capital position," he said.

UniCredit's contribution to the rescue package for four Italian small banks, not already accounted for, will trim about three basis points from its capital base, he said.

The CEO also said the level of bad loans was the main problem facing Italian banks, adding it was an issue the banks themselves needed to address.

Italy is looking at possible ways to help its lenders shed non-performing loans. But on Wednesday a source said talks with the European Union on setting up a bad bank vehicle for domestic banks had got virtually nowhere.

"Either a solution is found by Dec. 31 or it's pointless continuing talks over a bad bank with Brussels," Ghizzoni said.

