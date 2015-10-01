Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit (CRDI.MI), appointed Bernardo Mingrone as its new group chief financial officer, it said on Thursday.
Mingrone was previously CFO at Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).
At UniCredit, he will have responsibility for Planning, Finance & Treasury and Investor Relations, reporting to Deputy General Manager for Strategy and Finance Marina Natale, the bank said.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.