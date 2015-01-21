Blue Apron hires bankers for IPO: sources
SAN FRANCISCO Blue Apron, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has hired investment bankers to lead its 2017 initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit is not interested in making acquisitions even after the latest move by the Italian government to reform the country's cooperative banks, the lender's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.
The Italian government earlier on Tuesday approved a decree calling on the country's largest cooperative banks, known as "popolari", to change their governance rules and become joint stock companies within the next 18 months.
Ghizzoni also said an agreement had been reached on the sale of UniCredit's debt collector unit UCCMB, adding an announcement was expected shortly.
"We hope to announce soon the completion of the agreement," Ghizzoni said in a press conference.
UniCredit entered exclusive talks with a team comprising U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Group and Italian real estate group Prelios last October but talks are taking longer than expected.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
SAN FRANCISCO Blue Apron, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has hired investment bankers to lead its 2017 initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
MILAN UniCredit has devalued its stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by 80 percent, a document on its website showed, indicating Italy's biggest bank has little hope of recouping money invested to prop up failing rivals.