Unicredit bank logo is seen on a banner downtown Milan, Italy, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN UniCredit (CRDI.MI) sold minority stakes in two units for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) on Tuesday as new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier moved swiftly on his first day in the job to strengthen the Italian lender's capital.

Italian banks, struggling with capital shortfalls and high levels of problem loans after a prolonged recession, have become a focus of investor concern in Europe.

Unicredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, picked French investment banker Mustier as its CEO last month, a move which a source said was likely to lead to a multi-billion euro cash call and asset sales.

The bank said late on Tuesday it had raised 749 million euros by placing with investors a 10 percent stake in Polish subsidiary Bank Pekao PEO.WA at a 6 percent discount to the previous session's closing price.

The deal followed a sale earlier in the day of a 10 percent holding in domestic online broker FinecoBank (FBK.MI), which netted 328 million euros.

UniCredit announced on Monday a strategic review of all its assets under the new CEO in an effort to boost its capital position and improve profitability.

Shares in UniCredit, which have lost nearly 60 percent this year amid a rout in European bank shares, rose 4.5 percent by 0703 GMT adding to a 13.5 percent gain the previous day.

"We see as positive the new management's commitment to tackle the bank's weaknesses, with bold and quick decisions on the assets in its portfolio," Italian broker ICBPI said.

UniCredit's Core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.5 percent at the end of March, lagging behind that of rival heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI). The two asset sales boost it by 0.2 percentage points.

A Warsaw-based financial sector source said Tuesday's placement made the sale of the entire UniCredit stake in Pekao more probable. Another Poland-based source said UniCredit was likely to cut its stake to about 33 percent.

UniCredit said it had nothing to add to its statement. The bank has agreed to a 90-day lockup period with respect to its remaining 40.1 percent shareholding.

Poland wants to increase its control over the financial sector, currently 60-percent in foreign hands. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday the government would look with interest at a potential sale of Pekao.

The Pekao stake sale could interest Poland's state-run insurer PZU PZU.WA whose chief executive has said the company would look at takeover opportunities in the domestic banking sector, including Pekao.

The launch of Unicredit's strategic review also raised speculation in financial circles in Germany that the Italian bank will list German bank HVB, although UniCredit stressed on Monday that the unit was strategic for the group.

It said all of its assets would be subject to the review and any "incremental value-creating opportunities, potentially also via disposals, will be evaluated".

(Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw, Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Editing by Stephen Coates and Louise Heavens)