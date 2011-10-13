MILAN Shares in UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's biggest bank by assets, fell 12 percent on Thursday on investors' concerns over the bank's need for billions of euros to shore up its capital position.

UniCredit's capital shortfall is estimated at over 12 billion euros ($16.4 billion), according to Reuters Breakingviews data, if it is to meet tough requirements from the European Banking Authority.

Some analysts put the figure at between 6 to 7 billion euros, excluding losses on sovereign debt holdings.

The EBA is likely to ask the region's lenders to mark down sovereign debt holdings to market value and set them a 9 percent core capital target.

Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), the country's largest retail bank, fell 8.1 percent on Thursday, also hurt by worries over capital requirements.

Unicredit is the only big Italian lender to have stayed out of 11 billion euros worth of capital increases so far this year, and investors have grown jittery over when and how it will raise the money it needs to boost its financial strength.

CEO Federico Ghizzoni is expected to unveil a business plan on November 14 and he has repeatedly said any decision on capital boosting measures will be unveiled then.

With UniCredit shares closing down 12 percent to 0.92 euros, after rising sharply over the previous two trading sessions, the bank said there was nothing to add to Ghizzoni's comments.

The CEO said in a newspaper interview earlier this month that the bank could strengthen its capital by retaining its profits and via small divestments, adding a capital increase depended on market conditions.

But analysts say a capital hike remains the most straightforward option, even though it would be the third since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2008.

One major constraint is the limited cash availability of the bank's core shareholder foundations, which have strong political ties and together own about 13 percent of UniCredit.

Another problems is that the Libyan investment authority and central bank -- which together hold a 7.5 percent stake that is in the process of being unfrozen -- would likely be reluctant to take part as the country's new leaders focus on rebuilding after the civil war.

Ghizzoni has said he would be open to new investors entering UniCredit, and there has been market talk that China's or Singapore's sovereign wealth funds may be interested in buying a stake. However Ghizzoni said last month that no talks with potential new investors were under way.

A third option would be asset disposals, but UniCredit has ruled out selling its Turkish and Polish units to raise capital, and analysts say major asset sales in central and eastern Europe would undermine the group's strategy.

"We believe a capital plan is really important to restore investors' confidence in UniCredit," J.P. Morgan Cazenove said in a report this week. (Additional reporting Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Erica Billingham)