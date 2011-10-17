MILAN Shares in Italy's biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) rose as much as 4 percent in early trade on Monday, outperforming a positive European banking sector on mounting expectation of a bold plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

The stock has been particularly volatile in recent weeks bouncing back from two-year lows hit at the end of September to reach a two-month high last week.

By 0716 GMT shares in UniCredit rose 3 percent at 0.9765 euros each against a 0.9 percent increase in the European banking stock index .SX7P.

Shares in domestic peer Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) rose 2.6 percent, those in Banco Popolare BAPO.MI 1.9 percent.

