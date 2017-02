MILAN Shares in Italy's biggest bank Unicredit (CRDI.MI) were suspended from trading on Tuesday after the Greek prime minister called a referendum on the latest bailout deal.

The spread between the Italian 10-year BTP and Germany's 10-year bund widened to 436 basis points, a euro-life high.

At 0710 UniCredit shares were indicated down 8 percent.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)