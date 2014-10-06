A man talks on the phone outside the UniCredit Bank headquarters in Milan March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is likely to decide with whom to enter exclusive talks for the sale of its bad loan unit this week, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

One source added the decision could be as soon as Tuesday.

A consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress (FIG.N) and Italian property group Prelios (PCRE.MI) is in pole position to buy the unit, UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB), three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Fortress and Prelios are pitted against a group of investors led by U.S. private equity fund Lone Star after UniCredit drew up a shortlist of potential bidders last month.

UCCMB manages more than 40 billion euros ($50.4 billion) of non-performing loans that belong to both UniCredit and to third parties.

The sale, which could yield Italy's biggest bank by assets around 700 million euros ($882 million), is part of UniCredit's plan to strengthen its balance sheet ahead of the outcome of a Europe-wide bank asset review.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by David Evans)