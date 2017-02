MILAN Shares in Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI), rebounded from an opening loss to be up 1.22 percent in early trading on Monday.

Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), also reversed an opening downturn and was up 1.68 percent. Italian banks have seen weeks of volatile trading, hit by concerns about lenders' ability to fund themselves and worries about the euro zone debt crisis spreading to Italy.