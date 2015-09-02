Unilife Corp (UNIS.O), which makes injections and insulin patch pumps, said on Wednesday it had hired Morgan Stanley to help it review strategic alternatives, including a sale, after getting interest from a possible buyer.

The company received a "third-party initiated expressions of interest", it said in a statement, without giving further details.

Unilife also said it is evaluating the possibility of a strategic partnership and licensing some of its technology.

Trading in the company's stock was halted before U.S. markets opened.

