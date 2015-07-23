CHICAGO Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N), a railroad contending with declining coal, energy-related and agricultural freight volumes, sees some signs that consumer demand for cars and other big-ticket items will help boost business, its top executive said on Thursday.

"I'm optimistic they (consumers) will show up, but they have yet to take up the slack," Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific, the largest U.S. railroad, reported a lower second-quarter profit, hurt by a 26 percent decline in coal shipments.

Lower coal freight volumes have affected all of the major U.S. railroads as power plants have shifted more to burning cheap natural gas.

Coal exports have also suffered from the strong U.S. dollar, which has made the fuel less competitive against foreign coal producers.

Fritz said second-half coal volumes should remain lower than a year earlier. Union Pacific has about 1,200 engineers and conductors on furlough as the company works to cut costs.

With no immediate end in sight to the commodity woes for the railroads, Fritz said U.S. consumers have given hopeful yet mixed signals that a long-awaited, meaningful economic recovery is within reach.

He pointed to robust car sales and fairly strong consumer confidence as encouraging signs that Americans are ready to spend.

During the second quarter, automotive shipments rose 7 percent. Intermodal shipments, which consist of standardized containers carrying consumer goods that can be hauled by ship, truck or train, also provided some relief, increasing 2 percent.

But Fritz said lackluster housing starts made it harder to gauge the mindset of the U.S. consumer.

"U.S. consumers are showing up in some places and not in others," Fritz said. "All the (economic) indicators look like they should be pretty robust, but it's happening in fits and starts."

